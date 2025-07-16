PancakeSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $102.55 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $847.52 million and $102.55 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,753.44 or 0.99876962 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118,701.10 or 0.99809633 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 365,801,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,200,784 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
