Verasity One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.13 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,624,357,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,624,357,318 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

