Reviewing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and Anavex Life Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $3.70 million 3.69 -$46.62 million ($0.79) -4.00 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$43.00 million ($0.55) -19.76

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Air. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Air and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 2 1 3.33 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 2 1 3.33

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 52.53%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.78%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -1,258.46% -233.96% -113.92% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -40.93% -36.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

