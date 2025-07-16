Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.08). 1,443,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 985,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($1.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The company has a market cap of £306.79 million, a P/E ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.84.
In related news, insider Robert Kaplan sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £42,000 ($56,232.43). Insiders sold a total of 320,000 shares of company stock worth $11,200,000 in the last ninety days. 38.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind
