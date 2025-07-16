Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Down 15.9% – Here’s What Happened

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 2,000,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,995,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.14.
Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile
Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.
The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.
