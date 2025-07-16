Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0%

EFA stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.