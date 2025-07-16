Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

GOODN stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

