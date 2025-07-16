Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODN stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
