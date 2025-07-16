Sampo (SAXPY) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “INS – PROP&CASLTY” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sampo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sampo pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 15.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Sampo has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo 0 0 0 1 4.00 Sampo Competitors 468 2770 2984 117 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sampo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies have a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Sampo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sampo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sampo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo $2.47 billion $1.25 billion 23.78 Sampo Competitors $24.14 billion $4.57 billion 15.23

Sampo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sampo. Sampo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo N/A 18.27% 5.27% Sampo Competitors 8.98% 10.52% 3.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sampo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sampo rivals beat Sampo on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Sampo Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

