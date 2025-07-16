Private Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $113.96.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

