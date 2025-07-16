Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for KALV Earnings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.90). The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $757.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($2.86). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after buying an additional 701,007 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,451,000 after buying an additional 572,300 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,770,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after buying an additional 770,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 32,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $517,440.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,945.55. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $32,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,274.24. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,878 shares of company stock valued at $723,617 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

