Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of GAINZ stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

