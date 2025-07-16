Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of GAINZ stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $24.16.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
