Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Issues Earnings Results

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.90 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Cake Box had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.44%.

Cake Box Trading Down 4.0%

Cake Box stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.62. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Cake Box alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday.

Cake Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.