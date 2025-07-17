Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Reduced by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.85% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $63,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -238.42, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.