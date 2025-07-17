Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,105,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203,833 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $154,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Open Text by 219.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Open Text by 12.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 187,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Open Text by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $3,572,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of OTEX opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Open Text Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

