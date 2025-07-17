iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,653,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,743 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 13.1% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned 7.70% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $794,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

