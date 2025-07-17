Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2,166.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,059 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE SYK opened at $390.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.