Bailard Inc. Buys 913,516 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 208.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 913,516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $110,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

