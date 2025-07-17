Members Trust Co Buys 518 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Members Trust Co raised its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

