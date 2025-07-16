Contrasting Torrid (CURV) and The Competition

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Torrid to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Torrid has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torrid’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 0.92% -5.31% 2.08% Torrid Competitors -6.36% 2.21% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 2 2 2 0 2.00 Torrid Competitors 874 4919 5309 112 2.42

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Torrid and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Torrid presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.95%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Torrid and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.10 billion $16.32 million 27.95 Torrid Competitors $5.94 billion $365.27 million 54.56

Torrid’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Torrid. Torrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Torrid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Torrid competitors beat Torrid on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

