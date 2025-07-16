Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

