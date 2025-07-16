Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,714,000 after buying an additional 253,107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Relx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,885,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 368.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Relx by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 745,532 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

