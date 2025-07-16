CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

