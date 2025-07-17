Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $277.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.22. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

