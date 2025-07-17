Graypoint LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,928,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $240.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

