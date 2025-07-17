Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,030 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 337,468 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $123,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after acquiring an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $361.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.