Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,570 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.30.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

