Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

