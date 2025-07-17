Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.