Kooman & Associates Purchases 134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 84.7% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $183.77 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,343 shares of company stock worth $31,296,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.