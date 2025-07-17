Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.60. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $246.12 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

