Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,925 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Intel Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

