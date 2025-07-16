Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,558 ($20.86) and last traded at GBX 1,557 ($20.85), with a volume of 3690592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,516 ($20.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.78) to GBX 980 ($13.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($17.41) to GBX 1,700 ($22.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,450 ($19.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,630 ($21.82) to GBX 1,620 ($21.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,406 ($18.82).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Price Performance

About Fresnillo

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,291.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 989.21. The company has a market cap of £13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.