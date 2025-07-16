Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Shares Down 6% – Here’s Why

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 62,680,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 86,192,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £6.10 million, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

