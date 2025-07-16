Sosandar (LON:SOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sosandar had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

LON:SOS opened at GBX 6.09 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Sosandar has a twelve month low of GBX 4.95 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.43 ($0.15).

About Sosandar

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

