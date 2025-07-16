Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.