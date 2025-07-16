Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHA) Posts Earnings Results

Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 66.58 ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dewhurst Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

DWHA opened at GBX 525 ($7.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 542.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 561.30. Dewhurst Group has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($6.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.16). The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of £64.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

About Dewhurst Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.