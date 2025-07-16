Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHA) Posts Earnings Results

Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 66.58 ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dewhurst Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.43%.
Dewhurst Group Stock Performance
DWHA opened at GBX 525 ($7.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 542.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 561.30. Dewhurst Group has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($6.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.16). The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of £64.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.54.
About Dewhurst Group
