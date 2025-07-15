Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,896,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOO opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $577.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.21. The company has a market capitalization of $695.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

