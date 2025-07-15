Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,393,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

