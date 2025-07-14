Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 56.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Rollins by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $55.22 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.