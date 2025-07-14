Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,135,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $8,375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $168.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.68. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.92 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.