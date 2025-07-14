Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 718.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,846 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.25% of Latham Group worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 2,565.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 29,902.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $766.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 4,417 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $28,489.65. Following the sale, the director owned 189,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,668.95. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

