Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,369,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,432,864.62. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,263.29.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,540.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,845.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,858.49. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,484.29 and a one year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

