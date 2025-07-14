Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ingevity by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ingevity Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 63.76% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.