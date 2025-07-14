Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 98,034 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GEV opened at $538.95 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $546.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.38.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.