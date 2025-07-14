Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $834,556,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $95,480,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,702.16 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,894.02 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,704.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,565.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $36.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

