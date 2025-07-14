Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 45,569 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 251.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $7,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,467.9% in the first quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,881,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after purchasing an additional 551,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Melius Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.16.

Shares of NCLH opened at $22.58 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

