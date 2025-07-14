Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $244.68 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

