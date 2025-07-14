Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 384,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.