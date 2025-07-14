Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.