Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Novartis by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Novartis Stock Down 2.3%

NVS stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

